Diocese celebrates All Souls’ Day, Burial Service for Unclaimed Souls

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Diocese of Lafayette says Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel will celebrate an All Souls’ Day Mass at 5:30 p.m. today, Monday, Nov. 2, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 914 St. John Street in Lafayette.

Immediately following will be a Burial Service for Unclaimed Souls in St. John’s Cemetery, located behind the Cathedral. Men, women, children and babies from throughout Lafayette Parish who have died over the past year, and whose bodies have gone unclaimed by family members or friends, will be laid to rest during this special Mass.

This Corporal Work of Mercy is the result of a partnership formed in 2012 between the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist and Catholic Charities of Acadiana. The Mass honors the dignity of human life, acknowledging that no one is ever forgotten in Christ. The public is invited to attend.