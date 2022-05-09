LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Dine for the Diner is a fundraiser organized by local participating restaurants to help support St. Joseph Diner, a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana for people struggling with food insecurity. Dine for Diner will be held on Thursday, May 12. At participating local restaurants,10% of the restaurant’s proceeds from the day are donated back to St. Joseph Diner. Community members are invited to dine at one or more participating restaurants.
Current participating Dine for the Diner restaurants include:
- Antoni’s Italian Cafe
- BJ`s PoBoys and Plate Lunches – Broussard, LA
- Black Cafe
- Blanchard’s BBQ
- Campus Grounds @ Our Lady of Wisdom
- Charley G’s
- Chris’ Poboys – Robley Drive / Ambassador Caffery
- Chris’ Poboys – Pinhook Road
- Fat Pat’s – Carencro, Verot School Rd. and Westmark st.
- Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar – I-10 Service Road, Ambassador Caffery, and Crowley
- Hub City Diner
- Johnson’s Boucaniere
- Lagneaux’s – Ridge Road
- Marcellos – Kaliste Saloom Road
- Olde Tyme Grocery
- Pete’s
- Reve Coffee Lab – River Ranch
- Reve Coffee Roasters – Jefferson Street
- Rochetto’s Pizzeria – Scott, LA
- Sandra’s Cafe & Health Food Store
- Social Southern Table & Bar
St. Joseph Diner has served meals to those experiencing hunger and food insecurity since 1983. Recently, St. Joseph Diner included serving meals throughout the wider Acadiana region by introducing three new Diner Mobiles. St. Joseph Diner serves over 4,000 meals per week.