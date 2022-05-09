LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Dine for the Diner is a fundraiser organized by local participating restaurants to help support St. Joseph Diner, a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana for people struggling with food insecurity. Dine for Diner will be held on Thursday, May 12. At participating local restaurants,10% of the restaurant’s proceeds from the day are donated back to St. Joseph Diner. Community members are invited to dine at one or more participating restaurants.

Current participating Dine for the Diner restaurants include:

Antoni’s Italian Cafe

BJ`s PoBoys and Plate Lunches – Broussard, LA

Black Cafe

Blanchard’s BBQ

Campus Grounds @ Our Lady of Wisdom

Charley G’s

Chris’ Poboys – Robley Drive / Ambassador Caffery

Chris’ Poboys – Pinhook Road

Fat Pat’s – Carencro, Verot School Rd. and Westmark st.

Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar – I-10 Service Road, Ambassador Caffery, and Crowley

Hub City Diner

Johnson’s Boucaniere

Lagneaux’s – Ridge Road

Marcellos – Kaliste Saloom Road

Olde Tyme Grocery

Pete’s

Reve Coffee Lab – River Ranch

Reve Coffee Roasters – Jefferson Street

Rochetto’s Pizzeria – Scott, LA

Sandra’s Cafe & Health Food Store

Social Southern Table & Bar

St. Joseph Diner has served meals to those experiencing hunger and food insecurity since 1983. Recently, St. Joseph Diner included serving meals throughout the wider Acadiana region by introducing three new Diner Mobiles. St. Joseph Diner serves over 4,000 meals per week.