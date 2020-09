LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf made a quiet visit to Lake Charles on Friday.

After arriving at the Chennault International Airport, Wolf was escorted by Secret Service and deputies from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to meet with local officials.

News 10 caught a glimpse of the DHS Acting Secretary exiting a mobile command post set up in downtown Lake Charles.

Wolf also met with Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.