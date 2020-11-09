Developing Lafayette: Prejean’s to be acquired, renovated by owners of Deano’s

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Prejean’s Cajun Restaurant in Carencro is set to welcome a new set of owners, as well as some renovations and menu changes in the coming weeks, according to DevelopingLafayette.com.

The owners of Deano’s Pizza, Tim Metcalf, Greg Metcalf and Ken Boudreaux, are currently set to acquire the restaurant by the end of the month after the current owners were hit hard by COVID-19 closures.

According to the website, the new owners will renovate the building while also paring down its menu to its top-selling items, adding charbroiled oysters.