New information on two separate shootings over the weekend in Opelousas, one victim killed

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Two separate shootings in Opelousas left one man dead and another victim critically injured, police said.

On Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Narrow Street, which began as a family dispute, police said.

Decourian Fontenot (OPD)

“Investigators learned that the shooting occurred as a result of the victim, the suspect’s uncle arguing with and getting into a physical struggle over a firearm that the suspect had in his possession,” Opelousas Police Major Marcus Guidry said in a statement Monday.

The gun fired, hitting the victim in the face. He has been identified as Demitri Fontenot. Fontenot died shortly before 10 a.m. Monday morning, Guidry said. The suspect, 21-year-old Decourian Fontenot, has turned himself into authorities. He faces one count of manslaughter.

A shooting on Pandora Street that same day also began as a family dispute, investigators said.

The suspect, identified as Thaddeus Thomas, has been arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on one count of attempted second-degree murder.

The victim, who police said is also the victim’s uncle, was in serious condition as of Monday afternoon.