Despite coronavirus, cajun area agency on aging to continue feeding elderly, home-bound

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Cajun Area Agency on Aging monitors the services of all the council on aging centers in eight Acadiana parishes.

Agency director Shannon Broussard says seniors in the program who get meals-on-wheels when they’re at one of the senior centers will be added to the meals on wheels delivery list .

They’ll get a ten-day supply.

“It’s not a hot meal but it’s a meal. It’s one third RDA even though it packaged things,” Broussard said.

Broussard says some seniors are refusing services such as household cleaning.

They’re not wanting people in their homes at this time.

Broussard says phone calls will be made instead.

“Back at the council on aging offices they will beef up their telephone reassurance program where they will call them to make sure how are you doing today you didn’t want us to go and see you but we want to make sure you are okay. “

The Lafayette Council on Aging is one of the agencies under the umbrella of the Cajun Area Agency on Aging.

Executive Director Katherine Boudreaux says as much as they love volunteers — new volunteers will not be added.

“Right now, there’s not a call to action for volunteers. The call is for everyone to stay in their homes; but if you have supplies to donate we’ll make sure to get it to the right people.”

Boudreaux wants to remind participants they’re not alone. She says her staff will be making and taking calls.

“If you need to speak to someone, call us if you just want to talk to us for a little while. The main thing is don’t panic,” Boudreaux noted.