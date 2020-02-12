Live Now
DeSoto Parish deputy killed in Wednesday morning crash

Louisiana

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana State Police say a DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Donna Richardson-Below was killed during a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

They say the crash happened just before 8 am on U.S. Highway 84 west of Louisiana Highway 3248.

Investigators believe a 2008 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 33-year-old Richard Wimer was entering a curve while traveling east on U.S. Highway 84.

At the same time, an unmarked DeSoto Parish Sherriff’s Office’s Ford Crown Victoria, driven by Richardson-Below, was traveling west on U.S. Highway 84.

Officials believe Wimer lost control of his vehicle and crossed a double yellow line which resulted in the collision with the Deputy’s vehicle.

They say Deputy Richardson-Below, who was properly restrained, died at the scene.

LSP add Wimer, who was unrestrained, received moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

