Dense Fog this Morning…Spring-Like Afternoon

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for all of Acadiana until 9:00am this Thursday morning. Much of Acadiana is seeing visibility below 1/4 of a mile. Give yourself extra time out on the roads, use low beams, and allow more distance to the car in front of you.

Besides the fog, conditions are cool to chilly this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Spring-like weather returns during the afternoon as highs range in the mid 70s across much of Acadiana. Skies stay sunny but a few clouds could dot the skies during the second part of the day.