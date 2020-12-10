Dense Fog this Morning…Spring-Like Afternoon

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for all of Acadiana until 9:00am this Thursday morning. Much of Acadiana is seeing visibility below 1/4 of a mile. Give yourself extra time out on the roads, use low beams, and allow more distance to the car in front of you.

Besides the fog, conditions are cool to chilly this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Spring-like weather returns during the afternoon as highs range in the mid 70s across much of Acadiana. Skies stay sunny but a few clouds could dot the skies during the second part of the day.

Overcast

Abbeville

43°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

48°F Overcast Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

45°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

47°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

46°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

