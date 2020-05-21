Areas of dense fog are developing across the heart of Acadiana this Thursday morning causing the visibility to drop down to a 1/4 of a mile or less. Also, a few light showers are possible too, during the start of the day. A warm and foggy morning will be followed by a hot and steamy afternoon as we stay mostly quiet. Temperatures are expected to reach 90° with a heat index pushing into the mid-90s! Skies should be a mix of sun and clouds, especially during the afternoon.
Dense Fog Likely this Morning…Hot, Muggy, and Quiet Later Today
