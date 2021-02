Dense fog is widespread across Acadiana this Thursday. Visibilities are mostly at 1/4 of a mile in much of the area. The visibility won’t improve until 9:00 am to 10:00 am.

Besides the fog, temperatures are much milder this morning as they sit mostly in the lower 60s. Warm, humid, and mostly cloudy is back for the afternoon. A few showers are possible throughout the day but rain chances are only at 20%.

More dense fog is expected tonight with more of the same weather returning on Friday.