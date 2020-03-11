A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9:00am for central and southern Acadiana. Visibility could drop to 1/4 of a mile or less in areas this morning. The visibility won’t improve until the late morning hours. Otherwise, your Wednesday is looking quiet and partly sunny with little to no chance for rain. Temperatures are starting off in the mid 60s and then will climb into the upper 70s, making for a spring-like afternoon. More dense fog is possible for the Thursday morning commute.
Dense Fog Advisory until 9:00am… Spring-Like and Quiet Today
