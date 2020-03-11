Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

Dense Fog Advisory until 9:00am… Spring-Like and Quiet Today

Local
Posted: / Updated:

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9:00am for central and southern Acadiana. Visibility could drop to 1/4 of a mile or less in areas this morning. The visibility won’t improve until the late morning hours. Otherwise, your Wednesday is looking quiet and partly sunny with little to no chance for rain. Temperatures are starting off in the mid 60s and then will climb into the upper 70s, making for a spring-like afternoon. More dense fog is possible for the Thursday morning commute.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar