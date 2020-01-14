The weather is very foggy and warm this Tuesday morning as temperatures sit in the upper 60s. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10:00am for all of Acadiana as visibility could drop to 1/4 of a mile or less in most areas. Try to give yourself extra time out on the roads this morning as the visibility won’t improve until late in the morning. Otherwise, the afternoon looks spring-like with warmer highs in the mid 70s along with humid conditions. Rain chances are lower compared to yesterday but isolated showers and storms are still possible, mainly north of Interstate 10.
Dense Fog Advisory until 10am. Spring-Like Today with a 30% Rain Chance
