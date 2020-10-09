Delta to make landfall this evening — here’s what to expect

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Hurricane Delta has now turned northward and will make landfall this evening, sometime between 5-8 p.m. Most of the heaviest weather will be on the northern side of the eye, so rough conditions could move into Acadiana a few hours ahead of the actual landfall. Delta is expected to weaken later today as a mixture of southwesterly shear and dry air take a toll on the system. However, Delta is still expected to be a powerful category 1/2 hurricane at landfall with a broad wind field. Due to this, most of Acadiana will see potentially damaging wind gusts and surge will be a major issue across coastal Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary.

Futuretrack has outer rainbands beginning to work ashore through the early afternoon hours. These bands could contain tropical-storm-force wind gusts of 40-50 mph. We’ll also have to watch for the possibility of heavy rainfall and high rainfall rates in some of these storms.

Later in the evening, the eye will move ashore. The strongest storms, according to the RPM and other high-resolution models, will be on the north and northeastern side of the eyewall. These will be the storms capable of producing the strongest wind gusts.

Since the hurricane will be weakening as it progresses inland, the highest wind gusts (90-100 mph) will be possible near and just east of the landfall location, namely eastern Cameron, western Vermilion, and Jeff Davis parishes. As the hurricane progresses northward, 80-90 mph wind gusts could be possible in the general vicinity of the track, including Jeff Davis, Acadia, western Lafayette, eastern Vermilion, and possibly even southern Evangeline. Elsewhere, wind gusts of 60-70 mph will be possible across northern Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin, Iberia, and St. Mary. Overall, I feel winds could be slightly higher than what was observed with Laura in most Acadiana locations, but especially in Acadia, Cameron, and Vermilion parishes.

These winds will be strong enough to knock down large, vulnerable trees and also power lines. This will likely lead to widespread power outages, which could take a few days to be restored. If you are in a mobile home, or a home surrounded by large trees, now is the time to go stay with a friend of family member. Otherwise, stay hunkered down, away from doors and windows, and you should be able to ride out this system!

Some heavier rain/flash flooding could be possible, but overall flooding won’t be the biggest concern. The storm will be progressing through the area rather quickly, which could hopefully limit rainfall totals. Dry air wrapping into the circulation could also aid us, choking off the southern side of the circulation.

Finally, after the storm is passed make sure to be safe with generators. Do not run generators in enclosed areas and make sure to power it off when re-fueling. Read the manual that comes with the generator to ensure proper use. Do not travel immediately after the storm as trees, power lines, and even flood waters could be obstructing roadways. Keep in tuned to KLFY and KLFY.com throughout the day for continuous updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 70F. SW winds at 35 to 50 mph, decreasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
70°F Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 70F. SW winds at 35 to 50 mph, decreasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
43 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Hurricane conditions likely. Windy with heavy rain early, tapering to showers overnight. Low 69F. SW winds at 40 to 60 mph, decreasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
69°F Hurricane conditions likely. Windy with heavy rain early, tapering to showers overnight. Low 69F. SW winds at 40 to 60 mph, decreasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
52 mph SW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with heavy rain early, tapering to showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 40 to 60 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
69°F Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with heavy rain early, tapering to showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 40 to 60 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
Wind
45 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
70°F Tropical storm conditions likely. Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
40 mph SSW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

New Iberia

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
20 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low near 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A few clouds from time to time. Low near 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: