Delta to make landfall this evening — here’s what to expect

Hurricane Delta has now turned northward and will make landfall this evening, sometime between 5-8 p.m. Most of the heaviest weather will be on the northern side of the eye, so rough conditions could move into Acadiana a few hours ahead of the actual landfall. Delta is expected to weaken later today as a mixture of southwesterly shear and dry air take a toll on the system. However, Delta is still expected to be a powerful category 1/2 hurricane at landfall with a broad wind field. Due to this, most of Acadiana will see potentially damaging wind gusts and surge will be a major issue across coastal Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary.

Futuretrack has outer rainbands beginning to work ashore through the early afternoon hours. These bands could contain tropical-storm-force wind gusts of 40-50 mph. We’ll also have to watch for the possibility of heavy rainfall and high rainfall rates in some of these storms.

Later in the evening, the eye will move ashore. The strongest storms, according to the RPM and other high-resolution models, will be on the north and northeastern side of the eyewall. These will be the storms capable of producing the strongest wind gusts.

Since the hurricane will be weakening as it progresses inland, the highest wind gusts (90-100 mph) will be possible near and just east of the landfall location, namely eastern Cameron, western Vermilion, and Jeff Davis parishes. As the hurricane progresses northward, 80-90 mph wind gusts could be possible in the general vicinity of the track, including Jeff Davis, Acadia, western Lafayette, eastern Vermilion, and possibly even southern Evangeline. Elsewhere, wind gusts of 60-70 mph will be possible across northern Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin, Iberia, and St. Mary. Overall, I feel winds could be slightly higher than what was observed with Laura in most Acadiana locations, but especially in Acadia, Cameron, and Vermilion parishes.

These winds will be strong enough to knock down large, vulnerable trees and also power lines. This will likely lead to widespread power outages, which could take a few days to be restored. If you are in a mobile home, or a home surrounded by large trees, now is the time to go stay with a friend of family member. Otherwise, stay hunkered down, away from doors and windows, and you should be able to ride out this system!

Some heavier rain/flash flooding could be possible, but overall flooding won’t be the biggest concern. The storm will be progressing through the area rather quickly, which could hopefully limit rainfall totals. Dry air wrapping into the circulation could also aid us, choking off the southern side of the circulation.

Finally, after the storm is passed make sure to be safe with generators. Do not run generators in enclosed areas and make sure to power it off when re-fueling. Read the manual that comes with the generator to ensure proper use. Do not travel immediately after the storm as trees, power lines, and even flood waters could be obstructing roadways. Keep in tuned to KLFY and KLFY.com throughout the day for continuous updates.