Delcambre Police bust two men impersonating officers in fake traffic stop

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) — An Erath man and a Delcambre man are behind bars after off-duty police officers discovered they were impersonating law enforcement and making a fake traffic stop.

Delcambre Police Officer Ivan McIntyre saw what appeared to be an unmarked police unit making a traffic stop On Wilfred Landry St. The vehicle had mounted interior blue emergency lights, but McIntyre realized the vehicle was not a police unit.

Brett M. Vaughn, of Erath, and Jeremy M. LeBlanc, of Delcambre, were both charged with impersonating a police officer.

Vaughn was also charged with being a felon in possession of a fireman. Both have been incarcerated in the Iberia Parish Jail. Delcambre Police request that anyone who may have been stopped and harassed by two white males in a black Jeep Cherokee SUV should please contact the Delcambre police for further investigation.

