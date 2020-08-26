Delcambre issues voluntary evacuation order for low-lying areas

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) — Delcambre Mayor Pam Blakely has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents in low-lying areas after consulting with Iberia Parish and Vermilion Parish Offices of Emergency Preparedness.
Officials are also asking residents who are not evacuating to call Town Hall or send a message via Facebook to let them know your address and how many people are staying at your location. This will assist search and rescue teams after the storm, if needed.
The complete press release is below:
Town of Delcambre (Iberia/Vermilion Parish), Louisiana is currently facing the threat of high winds, heavy rains, storm surges and flooding as a result of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Laura. Therefore, an Emergency Declaration has been issued by me, effective Friday, August 24, 2020.
After careful consideration and consultations with representatives of the Iberia Parish & Vermilion Parish Offices of Emergency Preparedness and out of an abundance of caution;
I AM RECOMMENDING THAT ALL RESIDENTS OF the TOWN OF DELCAMBRE CONSIDER VOLUNTARILY EVACUATING, ESPECIALLY THOSE:
* Living in areas vulnerable to potential storm surges;
* Having special needs;
* Living in low-lying areas along the canal and drainage structures that have experienced flooding in the past; and/or
*Living in a structure that has experienced flooding following heavy rain events.
I am also encouraging all of our residents to check their emergency supplies, create a protective plan of action for their families and pets and continue to monitor Iberia & Vermilion PINS (Parish Information Notification System) and our local news media for future weather updates. Those residents that wish to evacuate should begin that process immediately. Residents who choose to remain behind may find themselves without power and unable to leave the area due to possible floodwaters and storm debris.
TO THE RESIDENTS OF DELCAMBRE: if you are staying in your home (not evacuating), please call City Hall or send a message on our Facebook page messenger of your address and how many are in your home. This will assist the Town in providing assistance to those in need once clear of the storm.Mayor Pam Blakely