Delcambre issues voluntary evacuation order for low-lying areas

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) — Delcambre Mayor Pam Blakely has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents in low-lying areas after consulting with Iberia Parish and Vermilion Parish Offices of Emergency Preparedness.

Officials are also asking residents who are not evacuating to call Town Hall or send a message via Facebook to let them know your address and how many people are staying at your location. This will assist search and rescue teams after the storm, if needed.

The complete press release is below:

Town of Delcambre (Iberia/Vermilion Parish), Louisiana is currently facing the threat of high winds, heavy rains, storm surges and flooding as a result of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Laura. Therefore, an Emergency Declaration has been issued by me, effective Friday, August 24, 2020.
After careful consideration and consultations with representatives of the Iberia Parish & Vermilion Parish Offices of Emergency Preparedness and out of an abundance of caution;

I AM RECOMMENDING THAT ALL RESIDENTS OF the TOWN OF DELCAMBRE CONSIDER VOLUNTARILY EVACUATING, ESPECIALLY THOSE:

* Living in areas vulnerable to potential storm surges;

* Having special needs;

* Living in low-lying areas along the canal and drainage structures that have experienced flooding in the past; and/or

*Living in a structure that has experienced flooding following heavy rain events.

I am also encouraging all of our residents to check their emergency supplies, create a protective plan of action for their families and pets and continue to monitor Iberia & Vermilion PINS (Parish Information Notification System) and our local news media for future weather updates. Those residents that wish to evacuate should begin that process immediately. Residents who choose to remain behind may find themselves without power and unable to leave the area due to possible floodwaters and storm debris.

TO THE RESIDENTS OF DELCAMBRE: if you are staying in your home (not evacuating), please call City Hall or send a message on our Facebook page messenger of your address and how many are in your home. This will assist the Town in providing assistance to those in need once clear of the storm.

Mayor Pam Blakely

Clear

Abbeville

85°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Showery rains containing strong gusty winds and heavy downpours at times. Low 79F. Winds SE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.
79°F Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Showery rains containing strong gusty winds and heavy downpours at times. Low 79F. Winds SE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.
Wind
34 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

85°F Overcast Feels like 102°
Wind
14 mph ENE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Showery rains containing strong gusty winds and heavy downpours at times. Low 79F. Winds SE at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.
79°F Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Showery rains containing strong gusty winds and heavy downpours at times. Low 79F. Winds SE at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.
Wind
38 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

83°F Overcast Feels like 92°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Rain showers will bring heavy downpours and strong gusty winds at times. Low 77F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
77°F Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Rain showers will bring heavy downpours and strong gusty winds at times. Low 77F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
32 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

84°F Broken Clouds Feels like 94°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Bands of heavy rain containing strong gusty winds at times. Low 79F. Winds SE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
79°F Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Bands of heavy rain containing strong gusty winds at times. Low 79F. Winds SE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
33 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

85°F Clear Feels like 99°
Wind
13 mph ENE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 78F. Winds light and variable.
78°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 78F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

