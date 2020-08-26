Delcambre issues voluntary evacuation order for low-lying areas

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) — Delcambre Mayor Pam Blakely has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents in low-lying areas after consulting with Iberia Parish and Vermilion Parish Offices of Emergency Preparedness.

Officials are also asking residents who are not evacuating to call Town Hall or send a message via Facebook to let them know your address and how many people are staying at your location. This will assist search and rescue teams after the storm, if needed.

The complete press release is below: