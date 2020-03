DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) — The mayor and police chief of Delcambre have announced a curfew for all unaccompanied minors.

Starting tonight, March 19, all unaccompanied minors (17 and under) will be under at 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Minors that work will be considered on a case-by-case basis, according to officials.