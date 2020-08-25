Delcambre city officials and residents prepare for the threat of storm surges

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) Delcambre residents say the area near the Delcambre Canal is known for causing storm surges during rough weather.

Residents say it happened during Hurricane Rita, it happened during Hurricane Isaac, and they’re expecting it to happen during Hurricane Laura too.

“Sometimes it gets bad like for Rita and all that. It gets bad. Even a little southeast wind along the canal makes the water come in. It floods all over by the bayou,” Ricky Bourque said.

Bourque, a lifelong resident of Delcambre, says he’s been through more hurricanes and tropical storms here than he can count, and he says nearly every time, they get several feet of water.

“We sure don’t need another one like Rita. It took us years to get back together. I think Rita was the first one that came in. Isaac was the second one, and it flooded again. House got flooded again. We lost everything. Some of my stuff wasn’t out of the box,” he said.

Bourque is choosing to stay for this hurricane, but city officials say residents should consider evacuating.

“If you decide to stay at home, be prepared for some power loss. You’re going to have high water, storm surge. Be prepared that you won’t be able to leave once it hits,” Delcambre Public Works Supervisor Homer Stelly said.

He says they are expecting high storm surges, especially in areas near the Delcambre canal.

“If you think you’re going to leave, leave now. If you say hey I’m going to stay no matter what then get ready for it. Get ready to do everything you can to mitigate your home and your family to where you know you’re going to stay in place, and this is it. If not, leave,” Stelly added.

City officials also want people who are sheltering in place to keep in mind that first responders may not be able to respond as quickly as usual due to high water and high winds.