Delay in Moncus Park opening means new design, more features for Lafayette space

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — The bad news is the opening of Moncus Park has been delayed until the end of the year. The good news is the nonprofit organization overseeing its development has redesigned plans, added features and raised more money to improve the park.

Lafayette Central Park Inc. initially hoped to open Moncus Park this spring with four completed projects, including an urban dog park. But now the park’s opening has been pushed back to accommodate new features and changes in the design thanks to an extra $5 million.

“Give us a little bit more time and we can get a lot more done,” executive director Elizabeth “E.B.” Brooks said.

The park is able to grow with the additional donations it gains. Recently the nonprofit received contributions earlier than expected. For example, plans for the amphitheater have been put into motion due to Iberia Bank advancing their pledge of $1 million to the park, which wasn’t expected for another three years.

