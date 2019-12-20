Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

“Definitely a blessing” – Employees of local business surprise family with Christmas gifts

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An Acadiana mother and her children are blessed this Christmas thanks to a local business.

Bobbie Domingue says, “It’s a blessing. It’s definitely a blessing. Its been a rough couple of years and you can only look up from here.”

Thanks to the generosity and giving spirit of Atchafalaya Homes Company this holiday season, Bobbie Domingue and her children are ready for Christmas.

She received gifts from the staff for herself and five children.

Domingue’s husband passed away in 2016 but she tells News 10 he will be there with them for Christmas and everyday after that.

“They know he’s here. We have little pendants that we wear. I hang mine in my truck of his ashes. Everybody knows that he’s here,” Domingue explains.

She says her children are blessings and they are what helps her get through the holidays.

Domingue adds, “They are what makes Christmas. They are what makes my everyday. They are my everyday and that is what I get up for.”

Domingue tells News 10 she is thankful for Atchafalaya Homes this holiday season.

She says because of them she and her children will have a Christmas they will never forget.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories