“Definitely a blessing” – Employees of local business surprise family with Christmas gifts

An Acadiana mother and her children are blessed this Christmas thanks to a local business.

Bobbie Domingue says, “It’s a blessing. It’s definitely a blessing. Its been a rough couple of years and you can only look up from here.”

Thanks to the generosity and giving spirit of Atchafalaya Homes Company this holiday season, Bobbie Domingue and her children are ready for Christmas.

She received gifts from the staff for herself and five children.

Domingue’s husband passed away in 2016 but she tells News 10 he will be there with them for Christmas and everyday after that.

“They know he’s here. We have little pendants that we wear. I hang mine in my truck of his ashes. Everybody knows that he’s here,” Domingue explains.

She says her children are blessings and they are what helps her get through the holidays.

Domingue adds, “They are what makes Christmas. They are what makes my everyday. They are my everyday and that is what I get up for.”

Domingue tells News 10 she is thankful for Atchafalaya Homes this holiday season.

She says because of them she and her children will have a Christmas they will never forget.