Defendant in murder trial removed from Lafayette courtroom after outbursts during opening statements

Editor’s note: The following contains graphic language and descriptions of a crime.

Before his trial was supposed to start, Jonathon Aubrey told the judge he would not sit with his defense attorneys and he wanted to represent himself.

The first-degree murder trial was scheduled to get started Wednesday morning after a day and a half of jury selection. Aubrey is accused of killing his on-again-off-again girlfriend Sheree Williams in 2016, who had a protective order against him at the time of her death.

Aubrey argued with 15th Judicial District Court Judge Scott Privat he should be allowed to represent himself because he wanted to “talk on (his) own behalf.”

“I did do a crime. I did f— up some s—-,” Aubrey said. “I didn’t first-degree murder her.”

To read the full story, click here