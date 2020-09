LAWTELL, La. (KLFY) – A man’s body was found Wednesday night in Lawtell.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says his office began the investigation began that evening following an incident in the 400 block of McClelland Street.

The individual found dead has been identified at 66-year-old Joseph Vallian.

An autopsy is being conducted at this time, SLPSO Deputy Major Eddie Thibodeaux said Thursday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released.