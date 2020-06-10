Police: Women fatally struck by truck on Evangeline Thruway

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the 1900 block of Evangeline Thruway and Chalmette Drive.

The incident happened about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

According to Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin, the victim was waiting in the median to cross over the southbound lanes of traffic at the intersection of NW Evangeline Thruway and Chalmette Drive.

For reasons unknown to investigators, the driver left the roadway and struck the woman, Griffin said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. The identity of the victim is being withheld until the notification of the next of kin, Griffin said.

This is developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.