Deadline to apply to Lafayette Online Academy is Monday, August 3 at 4:30 p.m.

LAFAYETTE, La. (LPSS)- The Lafayette Parish School System would like to remind all families that the deadline to apply to the Lafayette Online Academy and complete the commitment form is today, Monday, August 3 at 4:30 p.m.

The application- plus additional information- such as the curriculum utilized, a course offerings list, and frequently asked questions- are located on the LPSS website.

As of the evening of Wednesday, July 29, LPSS is asking that parents complete a commitment form to

either confirm your intent to attend Lafayette Online Academy or withdraw your Lafayette Online

Academy application.

As more resources have been made available to the public regarding LPSS’s reopening plan and Lafayette Online Academy, a formal commitment to the program is now required.

Again, the deadline to complete the formal commitment is also today, Monday, August 3 at 4:30 p.m.

It is important to note that a form is needed for each individual student.

If a parent fails to respond via the commitment form, the application to Lafayette Online Academy will be automatically withdrawn.

Parents applying to Lafayette Online Academy should receive an email or a notification with a link to the commitment form.

If a parent does not receive an email or notification, it is the parent’s responsibility to contact the student’s school counselor to formally commit to the program.

Any questions should be directed to a counselor at the student’s base school.