Deadline for the Shot at a Million Lottery is tonight!

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — July 9 marks the first deadline in the Shot at a Million lottery!

The Shot at a Million lottery sets to encourage more people to get vaccinated by offering the chance to win up to $1,000,000. Starting July 14, eligible Louisianians will be selected for either a $100,000 prize or scholarship in a weekly drawing.

To enter, you must be a Louisiana resident, +18 years old, and have received at least your first COVID-19 vaccine.

Image courtesy of Bring Back Louisiana

After signing up, you will automatically be entered into the drawing each week so if you miss this deadline, there is still time!

Visit ShotAtAMillion.com for more information and to register for the lottery.