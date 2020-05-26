Deadline extended for Annual ‘Hit the Road with Hospice of Acadiana’ raffle

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – The ticket deadline for the Annual Hit the Road with Hospice of Acadiana Raffle has been extended to Sunday, June 14th.

“Hospice of Acadiana has been providing quality end-of-life care and services to our community for nearly 40 years. It is an incredible organization with services well beyond what most people know about. The resources they provide are so important not just for their patients and families, but for our entire community,” said Paul Hebert, Member, Hospice of Acadiana Foundation Board of Directors.

The raffle is Hospice of Acadiana’s largest fundraiser of the year. The funds raised help to pay for the care and services that aren’t covered by insurance.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.hospiceacadiana.com or by calling 706-3809. Each $20 ticket provides a chance to win a 2021 Kia Seltos; 2021 Rockwood MiniLite Camper; or a 4-day cruise for 2. The drawing will now take place live on Facebook on Wednesday, June 17th at 6:30 pm.

“The stay-at-home order has definitely affected ticket sales, so we are hoping this extension will give us the opportunity to get the word out and sell a few more tickets. We know things are tight for everyone, but one $20 ticket goes a long way in helping us provide care to those who need it most,” said Kacee Thompson, Executive Director, Hospice of Acadiana Foundation.

For more information, call (337) 232-1234 or visit www.hospiceacadiana.com.