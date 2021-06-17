Daycare for medically fragile children opens in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — PediaTrust Acadiana is celebrating its grand opening and ribbon-cutting in Lafayette today. The clinic provides daycare for medically fragile children in the Acadiana area.

The facility and its staff focuses on providing personalized care plans in a safe, kid-friendly, and developmentally-stimulating environment.

The Acadiana Clinic is one of five PediaTrust locations serving medically fragile children in Louisiana and Mississippi. The Lafayette facility hopes to serve up to 40 children in its newly renovated clinic.

The Lafayette facility, located at 331 Doucet Rd., celebrates its grand opening today with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

PediaTrust provides skilled nursing care and support services to medically fragile children. Each child has

the opportunity to interact with other children while receiving the highest level of nursing care.

Our family-owned facilities offer physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and an

individualized curriculum.

For more information, visit PediaTrust.