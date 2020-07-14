Day 1: Acadiana reaction to new face mask mandate mostly positive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) At 12:01 a.m. Monday, the governor’s public face mask requirement got underway.

Local resident Katie Latour says she doesn’t mind having to wear a face covering while in public.

“I work in a restaurant, and I have to wear a mask all the time anyway. I just think it’s a nice thing for people to do,” Latour explained.

Resident Timothy King says he understands what the governor is trying to do.

The governor says all Louisianans need to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19

“My understanding is that it’s to stop the spread of germs. If that’s what it takes to do it, then so be it,” King added.

The governor calls the mandate a reasonable expectation.

“I think it’s important. We have to be cautious. We have to make sure that we’re wearing a mask so we can beat this coronavirus,” resident Kandra Charles said.

The sweltering heat doesn’t make it easy to comply with the mandate.

The governor confirmed that in two weeks a decision will made whether to cancel or extend it.

“I rather be hot than get coronavirus. It’s a short time discomfort but we need to do it,” Charles said.