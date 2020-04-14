David Thibodeaux STEM seniors pick up caps and gowns curbside

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Thousands of Louisiana high school students are waiting to walk down the aisle for graduation.

In Lafayette Parish, schools held curbside cap and gown pick-ups.

At David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy, Christopher Wiltz arrived for his cap and gown.

Christopher’s mother, Maudry says she’s proud of her son for working hard to graduate.

“Unfortunately, he won’t have the opportunity to walk down the aisle so everyone can see him but maybe virtually,” mother Wiltz said.

Christopher says it’s disappointing to missing the final months of being a senior in high school.

“It’s kind of sad that we don’t get to spend the final few months with our senior class. We kind of worked all the way towards this and to have these experiences taken away from us.”

Also, Colin Nezat and his mother arrive curbside for the cap and gown pickup.

His mother says Colin received a full scholarship to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

“I’m very excited for him. Sad it has to go down this way but we will see,” mother Nezat stated.

School Principal Jeffery Debetaz says David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy has 164 students graduating.

“I’m very proud of them. It’s kind of cool because we are getting to see them today and we’re doing it at a safe distance. This is what it’s about,” Debetaz added.

Debetaz explains staff is keeping the students up-to-date to add a sense of normalcy for their senior year.

“The first video I sent to them was saying how sorry we were they’re having to go through this on such a special year; but we’re finding ways to take those lemons and make lemonade and our students are awesome,” Debetaz noted.