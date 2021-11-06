Daughter allegedly shoots mother during argument near Opelousas

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La — (KLFY) The St. Landry Parish Office in St. Landry is investigating a shooting between a daughter and mother that happed Friday evening, according to a news release.

According to deputies, an argument between Vera Sims and her daughter Ashley Sims led to Ashley shooting her mother. Just after 5: 30 p.m., deputies responded to 100 block of Lofton Street in Opelousas where they found Sims with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and lower parts of her body. She was taken to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center for medical care.

Ashley fled the home before deputies arrived in a 2013 Mercedes Benz SUV. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ashley is asked to contact 337-948-8475.