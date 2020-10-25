Dates and locations posted for FEMA mobile registration in Acadia Parish

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Mobile Registration Intake Centers for FEMA will be open in Acadia Parish starting Monday, October 26.

The centers will be opened from 9 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:

• Branch Volunteer Fire Department, 6498 Church Point Highway, Branch, La.

—Monday, October 26 – Wednesday, October 28

• Evangeline Knights of Columbus Hall, 4998 Evangeline Highway, Basile, La.

—Monday, October 26 – Wednesday, October 28

• Love of Christ Church, 1120 West Hutchinson Avenue, West Crowley, La.

—Monday, October 26 and Tuesday, October 27

MRICs will be operated by FEMA personnel and serve as a point of registration and information for eligible individuals and families that sustained damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Walk-up services are provided through FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Centers and are another option to expand the reach of personal assistance when the drive-thru option is unavailable.

Walk-up services are provided at local sites to provide initial registration services and limited technical support for current applications while still maintaining social distancing.

No document services are provided. These centers operate under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe.

Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service.

MRICs are one option available to register with FEMA and apply for federal disaster assistance.

Survivors may also register for federal disaster assistance:

Online at disasterassistance.gov

By downloading the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet, or

By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Helpline operators are also available to answer questions about applications already submitted.

Information that may be useful to have when you register includes: