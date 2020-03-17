Danielle Breaux out as LCG Director of Planning and Development

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Danielle Breaux is out as the Lafayette Consolidated Government Director of Planning and Development, officials with LCG have confirmed.

Anne Formasa, Development Manager, will act as interim director until a replacement is named, Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle said.

“As of March 14, Danielle Breaux is no longer the Director of Planning and Development. This is a personnel matter and LCG will have no further comment. We wish Danielle the best in her future endeavors.” Angelle said.

Prior to joining Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration in January, Breaux was president of the Turk Advisory Group in Washiongton, D.C. and senior project manager at Jones Lang Lasalle.