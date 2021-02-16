Dangerous Wind Chills Start off Fat Tuesday in Acadiana

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Mardi Gras 2021 will go down as one of the coldest in history for Acadiana. Dangerous wind chills are ongoing this morning as they range from -5° to 10°. Areas of black ice are still likely on the roads this morning so travel is still not advised. Elevated roads are still completely iced over.

Temperatures today should go above freezing this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Additional melting should happen throughout the day.

Not as cold tonight but temps should drop below freezing again. Any moisture could refreeze tonight into Wednesday morning, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Much of Acadiana will see RAIN showers and storms Wednesday afternoon but our northern parishes will be on the cusp of seeing more winter weather. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for Rapides and Avoyelles Parish.

