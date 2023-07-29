It’s been a very hot summer and it appears that trend will continue heading into August. We’ve also been abnormally dry across the region with some areas, especially southwestern Acadiana, experiencing a severe drought. Unfortunately, it appears rain chances will be limited through the next week, which will only worsen the drought situation.

A big dome of high pressure is expected to build across the southern tier of the nation, leading to another week of record-breaking heat in spots.

For Acadiana, it means high temperatures are once again approaching and likely exceeding triple digits. Highs today will be at 99 degrees. Heat index values will be in the 103-108 degree range as dewpoints are still pretty manageable.

Heading through next week, high temperatures will be in the 100-103 degree range. Heat index values in the 105-115 degree range. Heat index values this high can be very dangerous so precautions will have to be taken if outdoors for an extended period of time.

Luckily, a few cooling storms could be possible each afternoon, but storm chances will be in the 20-30% range.