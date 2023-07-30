A ridge of high pressure will build across the area starting today and continuing through the next week. High-pressure ridges lead to sinking air. Sinking air warms as it reaches ground level, leading to hot temperatures. The sinking air also limits rain chances, although sea breeze fronts and subtle energy out of the northeast may be enough to give us slight (20%) rain chances each afternoon.

The amount of cloud cover and storm action each day will be a significant factor in determining the high temperatures of the day. To reach high temperatures of 102-103 degrees, especially across Acadiana, you need an uninterrupted heating process. Clouds and storms, and the outflow boundaries caused by them, can interrupt this process, leading to cooler highs on that given day. Either way, highs will be near 100 degrees each afternoon. Days with less storm activity could hit 102-103 degrees, while days with more storm activity earlier in the day may settle in the 99-100 range.

It should be noted global models, such as the GFS, have us getting much hotter than the 101-102 degrees currently forecast this week, but I’m skeptical we reach these levels as the global models seem to be running too hot, or at least that’s the hope! Our heat index values will easily be in this territory, however. The heat index is a function of the air temperature and the dewpoint (amount of moisture in the air). Heat indices, or feels-like temperatures, will be in the 105-110 degree range today and possibly as high as 115 degrees later in the week.

Make sure you stay hydrated, especially if you’re expecting to be outdoors. Normal water intake is 64 ounces per day. You should attempt to double this if you’re outdoors in this heat.