Highs for the rest of the week will be near 100° and the heat index will be near 115°. Rain chances will be slim. This weather pattern will last into the weekend although temperatures may be a few degrees cooler. Rain chances will be slim going into the weekend. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
Dangerous Heat Continues & Rain Chances Will be Slim…
by: Chris Cozart, Heath Morton
