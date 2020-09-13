Dangerous ‘Grey Death’ drug seized in Friday night traffic stop in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette man is in custody in St. Martin Parish.

54-year-old Kenneth Rauch faces several drug charges including possession of what’s believed to be the deadly drug “grey death.”

He was arrested after deputies searched his car during a traffic stop on Grand Point Road in Henderson Friday night.

Rauch is in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center under no bond.

Pictures released by the sheriff’s department show drugs and paraphernalia that were seized.

“Grey Death” is a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, and possibly other opioids.

It is so powerful that touching it could kill you, police officials say.

Suspected meth, heroin, and marijuana were also found by deputies in the vehicle search.