LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) If you live in Lafayette Parish and have storm damage, Lafayette Consolidated Government encourages you to fill out a damage assessment form.

They want to know if your home or business had wind and or flooding damage.

This helps them document the impact of the storm, and assist the parish in qualifying for funding from FEMA.

You can fill out the form by going to lafayetteohsep.org or do it over the phone by calling, 337-291-5075.