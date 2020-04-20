Daiquiri shop on Evangeline Thruway goes up in flames

1  of  2
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette firefighters responded to a commercial fire at a local daiquiri shop on the SW Evangeline Thruway at around 9:45 a.m. today (April 20).

The Daiquiri Depo has been closed for a few weeks. Employees from a nearby business reported the fire after seeing smoke pouring the fom the building.

Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said it was determined that the fire originated from a malfunction from a surge protector that had several appliances plugged into it.

Emergency crews were able to get the fire under control within ten minutes after a forced entry. Unfortunately, the building and its contents sustained heavy fire damage, according to Trahan.

