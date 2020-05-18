Cypress Bayou Casino to reopen Tuesday, May 19

CHARENTON, La. (KLFY) — The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana and Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel announced the reopening of the casino hotel at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 19. Officials say the casino will observe the proper restrictions and social distancing protocols as provided by the state and federal government.

Both employees and guests will be required to submit to temperature checks. They will be encouraged to wear masks, though it will not be required.

The casino will operate from 10 a.m to 2 a.m. until further notice and the casino’s restaurants will operate on reduced hours, as well. Hotel, bingo, valet, banquet, and other restaurant operations are all suspended until further notice. Casino promotions, entertainment, and events that encourage gatherings will also be suspended until further notice.

“We are excited to welcome our guests and team members back safely to the property,” said Mike Howard, General Manager and CEO at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel. “While there are significant changes to our operations at this time, we have taken measures to ensure that our guests will still enjoy the high level of service that they have grown accustomed to in a fun, friendly, and safe environment.”