Cyclist suffers major injuries in crash on South College St. in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A bicyclist suffered major injuries this morning after colliding with a truck in the 1200 block of South College St., according to Lafayette Police.

Sgt. Wayne Griffin said officers responded to the crash shortly after 11 a.m. this morning. Griffin said the truck was exiting a private drive, heading north on S. College when the collision happened. No names released.

The cyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Lafayette Police. The investigation is ongoing.

