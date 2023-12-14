LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A cyclist was killed in a major traffic accident on I-49, according to Lafayette Police Department.

LPD said they responded to I-49 Northeast Frontage Road around 6:48 p.m. on Thursday in regards to a major traffic crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist. Upon arrival, officers said a male cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said an investigation revealed that both the cyclist and vehicle were traveling northbound on the 3000 Block I-49 Northeast Frontage Road, when the vehicle struck the cyclist.

I-49 Northeast Frontage Road is completely closed to traffic from High Meadows Boulevard to East Butcher Switch Road. Motorists are urged to take an alternate travel route and avoid this area until further notice.

Updates will be provided as more information is available.

Anyone that may have witnessed the incident or have any potential information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette CRIMESTOPPERS at 337-232-TIPS. Callers can and will remain anonymous.

