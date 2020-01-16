Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Cyber attack on St. Landry Parish School System under investigation

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“We’re going to try and be as normal as possible in terms of day to day operations until this situation is resolved.” -Patrick Jenkins, St. Landry school system superintendent

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Computers inside the St. Landry Parish School System (SLPSS) are offline after staff discovered a cyberattack Wednesday morning.

The Department of Education and the Louisiana Cyber Assessment Team are working with the district to uncover any possible damage.

Schools will continue as usual at all but two locations. Although email and other critical services are down, student information, teacher payroll, and the district’s webpage are all outsourced and unaffected by this cyber threat.

St. Landry School System Superintendent Patrick Jenkins explained, “As a precaution, we have gone offline with all our technology in St. Landry School District.”

No one is touching a keyboard or mouse, except the technology team. They the threat Wednesday morning.

“Our email wasn’t working properly and so forth, so that was kind of some signals that we were having some possible threats,” said Jenkins.

SLPSS’s first response was to shut everything down and call the Department of Education and as well as the State of Louisiana Cyber Assessment Team.

“We hoping again that there is no damage or minimal damage, but we won’t know that until we do an assessment,” expressed Jenkins.

Getting services back online after a cyberattack requires a few steps. First, you must get your systems offline, isolating them from attackers.
Then recover what you can from a backup system to find if the attacker changed any of your code. Finally, restore services making sure you are more prepared for future threats.

Superintendent Jenkins said the school system’s servers do host emails, archives, and other systems that improve work capacity. Some progress has been made in recovering the data already, including learning there is no ransom hiding data behind an encryption.

“School will continue as normal as possible,” Jenkins said. “We are going to be limited in terms of our technology use, but our teachers are professionals.”

Only two of SLPSS’s 37 schools will not meet Thursday, those being alternative schools in Opelousas and Eunice. Their education is primarily computer-based, so nearly 100 students will have excused absences.

“We have many safeguards that we’ve put in place to mitigate these things, but in the event that we do have some issues regarding to our cyber attack, we are going to resolve those as soon as possible,” concluded Jenkins. “We are going to be working every day. Phone systems are still working, and we will continue to provide quality education to all students.”

The following activities or professional developments have been canceled for the rest of the week:
-Educator Academy
-Biology Hub Training (Thursday)
-ELPT Testing Meeting (Friday)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories