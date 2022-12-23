(KLFY) Most stores will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day, with a few exceptions.
Below is a list of popular retailers and their hours of operation on Christmas Day.
Keep in mind that these hours vary, so it doesn’t hurt to confirm with your local retailer just in case.
Albertson’s
All Albertson’s stores will be closed on both Christmas Day
Bed, Bath and Beyond
All Bed, Bath and Beyond stores will be closed on Christmas Day
Best Buy
All Best Buy stores will be closed on Christmas Day
Costco
All Costco stores will be closed on Christmas Day
CVS
All CVS stores will be open on Christmas Day,
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods store will be closed on Christmas Day
Family Dollar
All Family Dollar stores will be closed on Christmas Day
Five Below
All Five Below stores will be closed on Christmas Day
Game Stop
All Game Stop stores will be closed on Christmas Day
Home Depot
All Home Depot stores will be closed on Christmas Day
Kohl’s
Kohl’s will be closed on Christmas Day
Lowes
All Lowe’s stores will be closed on Christmas Day
Petco
All Petco stores will be closed on Christmas Day
PetSmart
All PetSmart locations will be closed on Christmas Day
Ross
All Ross locations will be closed on Christmas Day
Sam’s Club
Sam’s Club will be closed on Christmas Day
Starbucks
All Starbucks locations will be closed on Christmas Day
Waffle House
Most Waffle House locations will be opened Christmas Day, please call ahead
Walgreens
All Walgreens stores will be open on Christmas Day
Walmart
All Walmart stores will be closed on Christmas Day