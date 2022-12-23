(KLFY) Most stores will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day, with a few exceptions.

Below is a list of popular retailers and their hours of operation on Christmas Day.

Keep in mind that these hours vary, so it doesn’t hurt to confirm with your local retailer just in case.

Albertson’s

All Albertson’s stores will be closed on both Christmas Day

Bed, Bath and Beyond

All Bed, Bath and Beyond stores will be closed on Christmas Day

Best Buy

All Best Buy stores will be closed on Christmas Day

Costco

All Costco stores will be closed on Christmas Day

CVS

All CVS stores will be open on Christmas Day,

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods store will be closed on Christmas Day

Family Dollar

All Family Dollar stores will be closed on Christmas Day

Five Below

All Five Below stores will be closed on Christmas Day

Game Stop

All Game Stop stores will be closed on Christmas Day

Home Depot

All Home Depot stores will be closed on Christmas Day

Kohl’s

Kohl’s will be closed on Christmas Day

Lowes

All Lowe’s stores will be closed on Christmas Day

Petco

All Petco stores will be closed on Christmas Day

PetSmart

All PetSmart locations will be closed on Christmas Day

Ross

All Ross locations will be closed on Christmas Day

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club will be closed on Christmas Day

Starbucks

All Starbucks locations will be closed on Christmas Day

Waffle House

Most Waffle House locations will be opened Christmas Day, please call ahead

Walgreens

All Walgreens stores will be open on Christmas Day

Walmart

All Walmart stores will be closed on Christmas Day