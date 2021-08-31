Customers describe hiding under tables after man allegedly threatens female employee with gun at Lafayette restaurant

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some terrified customers inside an Ambassador Caffery restaurant in Lafayette say they hid under tables when a man who got into a heated exchange with a female employee pulled out a weapon.

It happened Tuesday just after 7 p.m.

The customer, who does not wish to be identified, said she was dining with her family when she heard an argument taking place between a male and a female employee at the restaurant.

Seconds later, she said, the man pulled a weapon out and made threatening comments to the female and then left.

We contacted Lafayette Police who confirmed that they responded to a weapons call at an establishment in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery at 7:02 p.m.

Police Spokesperson Corporal Bridgette Dugas said the unknown suspect had fled the area by the time police arrived.

She said the female employee was not harmed and no shots were fired.

Dugas said Lafayette police are still interviewing other witnesses and reviewing video footage.

A warrant for terrorizing will be issued once police have developed a suspect, she said.