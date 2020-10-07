Curfews in Acadiana due to Hurricane Delta

We will update this list as new information becomes available.

New Iberia

The City of New Iberia has issued a city-wide curfew. The curfew is in effect beginning Thursday, October 8, from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. and Friday, October 9, from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. If extended, another press release will be sent.

Emergency personnel will be allowed on the roadways during the set curfew times. The New Iberia Police Department reminds citizens to stay safe throughout the storm including during the aftermath.

Also note that the New Iberia Fire Department Rescue services will be limited during the hurricane as a safety precaution. The non-emergency number for the New Iberia Police Department is (337)-369-2306.