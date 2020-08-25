Curfews begin in Acadiana due to Hurricane Laura

(KLFY)- We will update this list as new information becomes available:

Lafayette Parish

Mayor-President Josh Guillory has imposed a parish-wide curfew for all public places beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 26 until 6 a.m. Thursday, August 27.

The curfew applies to the entire city and parish limits and requires individuals to remain at home with only a few exceptions.

All law enforcement, fire, paramedics, or other emergency personnel

Credential news media

Persons traveling to seek exempt care

All of those who are exempt under the curfew restrictions must carry proper identification.

A violation of the curfew is a misdemeanor.

St. Martin Parish

(St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office)-Due to Hurricane Laura, Parish President Chester Cedars will be imposing a curfew for St. Martin Parish beginning Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 8 p.m.-7 a.m. Thursday, and Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 6 p.m.- 6 a.m. on Friday.

Due to the potential for flooding, Parish President Chester Cedars requested and continues to encourage, voluntary evacuation for residents in the Stephensville/Belle River area of Lower St. Martin Parish. The voluntary evacuation is necessary to afford any and all residents ample opportunity to evacuate the area because of the potential for high water conditions.

For anyone needing further information or assistance, please contact the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by calling (337) 394-2808

Iberia Parish

Beginning Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 9:00 p.m. and until Thursday, August 27 at 6 a.m. a mandatory curfew is in place for all Iberia Parish residents.

The curfew applies to pedestrian and vehicular traffic except essential emergency vehicles and personnel.

It does not apply to anyone going to or from their place of employment for purposes of work or any other critical or essential business activity.

The curfew includes the municipalities of Delcambre, Jeanerette, Loreauville, and New Iberia.

Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson today announced a dusk till dawn curfew that begins Wednesday, August 26 until Thursday, August 27.