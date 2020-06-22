Crowley’s recreation department suspends baseball and softball events after positive COVID-19 case

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Crowley’s Parks and Recreation Department has suspended baseball and softball activities for one week after someone affiliated tested positive for COVID-19.

“The suspension of play is due to a positive testing of COVID-19 with one of our participants within our recreational baseball/softball program,” Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux said.

The decision was made after consulting with Dr. Tina Stefanski of the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), Peter Kirsch, Crowley’s recreation director, Monceaux said.

“This activity will resume on June 29, provided no other participants test positive during the week-long suspension” the mayor said.

He said he’s had discussions with Dr. Stefanski and upon her recommendation and that of LDH, and for the safety and privacy protection of the children, the parents of close contacts have been notified by Kirsch.

Dr. Stefanski has offered that any parent who has questions may call her regional office of public health at (337) 262-5311.

For additional information, contact Crowley City Hall at (337) 783-0824.