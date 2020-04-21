Crowley volunteers raise over $6k to buy groceries for elderly, families in need

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) It started off as a way to bring a little bit of happiness to kids on Easter, dropping off Easter baskets to their families.

Soon it turned into something bigger, something that would impact the entire community in Crowley.

“I just asked everybody. I said ‘nominate a family that I can help for Easter that’s in trouble,” Michael Johnson said.

When Johnson made that post on Facebook, the response was huge.

After bringing Easter baskets and groceries to several families in need, the nominations just kept on

rolling in.

He and Rick Villejoien answered the community’s call for help.

“It’s been a whirlwind for about ten days now. We just haven’t stopped,” Villejoien said.

For the last ten days, Johnson and Villejoien have had the same routine: wake up, make a

list of the nominees and their addresses, head on over to Lagrange’s Food Mart to pick

up groceries, and finally, deliver them to some very surprised, but thankful residents.

“We just knock on the door, we step back, they come to the door, and we say, ‘how ya doin? this has all been donated by the community, and somebody’s nominated you to get this, so here you go,'” Johnson said.

The groceries are entirely paid for with donations from the community, so those families

in need don’t have to pay a single penny.

The men say the most rewarding part is seeing their faces light up when they realize how much their community cares.

“It’s humbling,” Villejoien said.

By bringing groceries to about 20 families every day, they’ve been able help 215 families so far.