Crowley students turn themselves into living American history museum

Local

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Students at St. Michael Elementary School in Crowley transformed the school’s library into a living history museum.

The fifth graders selected key figures of their choice in American history to study and represent.

Instead of just learning through books and technology, they were asked to fully immerse themselves into the project by becoming the key figure. The middle school teachers say students are developing key skills in research, writing and public speaking with this project.

Parents, faculty, staff and students were invited to attend. The students gave short speeches about their figure and impact on the nation as visitors passed by.

