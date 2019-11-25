Live Now
Crowley tutoring organization get grants for at-risk students

CROWLEY, La., (KLFY) — A pair of banks have given $24,000 in grants to help Crowley schools’ at-risk students.

First National Bank of Louisiana and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB), Texas, teamed up to provide the funds to local program Empowering the Community for Excellence (ECE). The ECE provides tutoring to students after their school day. The funds will go to help pay for computer equipment, instructional materials and two high school-aged tutors.

The ECE was founded by Audry Spencer, a retired teacher of 38 years.

“This is our seventh year of offering free tutoring to low-income, at-risk kids after their school day,” Ms. Spencer said. “We serve about a hundred kids, and based on our new diagnostic program, all of our students during the 2018-2019 school year met our goal of 85 percent proficiency in language arts and math.”

The organization depends on donations and grants.

“First National Bank has worked with Empowering the Community for Excellence for a number of years, and this is the fourth Partnership Grant Program (PGP) grant they’ve received,” said First National Bank of Louisiana President and CEO Randy Prather. “It warms our hearts to see Ms. Audry and her organization give these young students a helping hand toward academic success.”

The Dallas bank provided a 3-to-1 match of First National Bank’s funding. The PGP grant system works by lottery. This the fourth year the ECE has received a grant.

